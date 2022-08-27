There once was a yummy dumpling...

Zazu Zak’s new book dedicated to pierogis is right up our street

These dumplings are known by many names, depending on which part of Poland you are in. I’ve always known these as UFO dumplings, but in the region of Śląsk they are not known this way at all. In other parts of Poland, they are known as ‘dumplings with a hole’ or pyzy. I believe that originally they may have come from Śląsk, or at least the people from this area have taken ownership of them by calling them kluski śląskie. The dumplings themselves are naturally gluten-free and vegan, but this is the traditional version, so all the additions (bacon, butter, etc.) are what you’d expect to find in Poland.

UFO DUMPLINGS WITH CRISPY BACON BITS

The traditional way of measuring the amount of flour you need is to take the cooked, mashed potatoes and flatten them out on a large, flat plate or frying pan. Remove a quarter of the potatoes and replace with potato flour, then add the mashed potatoes back in and knead into a dough. Though I’ve included measurements here, for ease.

SERVES 4

For the topping

50g (13⁄4oz) butter

4 bacon rashers (slices), cut into strips, or a large handful of bacon lardons

100g (31⁄2oz) mixed mushrooms, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

For the dough

600g (1lb 5oz) floury potatoes, peeled, cooked and mashed

150g (51⁄2oz) potato flour or cornflour (cornstarch), plus extra to dust

salt

Melt the butter in a frying pan and fry the bacon, mixed mushrooms and onion until golden brown, 10–12 minutes. You may need to use two frying pans or to cook the topping in two batches so that everything browns evenly.

Keep warm and set aside.

Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

For the dough, combine the mashed potatoes with the potato flour or cornflour (cornstarch) and salt to taste. Bring together with your hands and mix well into an elastic dough ball.

Form 24–28 golf-ball sized dumplings out of the dough and use your thumb to make an indentation in the middle of each. Roll each one gently in a little bit of potato flour or cornflour and place on a floured surface.

Boil the dumplings 5–6 at a time. When they float to the top, scoop them out with a slotted spoon, shake off any excess water and transfer them to the frying pan with the warm topping. Toss them gently and serve.

HONEY DROP DUMPLINGS

Sweet dumplings can be eaten at any time of the day but they’re most commonly enjoyed as a second breakfast (or brunch in the modern world) or as a podwieczorek (a late-afternoon snack). I find that the comforting sweetness of these fluffy dumplings makes them an ideal brunch food. While this is a super-simple recipe, the dough needs time to rise so the dumplings become fluffy when they cook – so leave it to rise while you get the other elements of your brunch ready.

Serves 4 as part of a brunch spread

For the dough

250g (83⁄4oz/13⁄4 cups plus 2 tbsp) plain (all-purpose) flour

1 tsp caster (superfine) sugar

100ml (31⁄2fl oz/scant 1⁄2 cup) warm milk

1⁄2 tsp dried yeast

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp salted butter, melted, or unsalted butter and 2 pinches of salt

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp good-quality honey

handful of raisins, soaked in 2–3 tbsp milk

For the topping

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp dried breadcrumbs

To serve

soft brown sugar

crème fraîche

Sieve the flour into a large bowl, add the sugar, warm milk, yeast, egg, melted butter, vanilla extract and honey.

Mix everything well with your hand to form a dough – it will be quite sticky at first. This mixing is to make sure that the dough becomes smooth and comes cleanly away from your hand, about 5–7 minutes. Incorporate the raisins and their soaking liquid into the dough. Cover with a clean dish towel and leave for 50 minutes in a warm place to rise.

Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. If the dough is soft, take teaspoonfuls of it and plop them straight into the pan of bubbling water. If the dough is harder and can be rolled, then

use your hands to make little cylinders 2–3cm (3/4–1 1/4in) in length. When they float to the top (which will happen almost immediately), give them 1 more minute and remove with a slotted spoon, shaking off any excess water, and keep warm. Cook the dumplings in batches (about 10 at a time, depending on pan size) and set aside once cooked.

Meanwhile, for the topping, heat the butter in a pan and fry the breadcrumbs until they are medium brown.

Put the cooked dumplings straight into the pan with the breadcrumbs. Toss to coat in the breadcrumbs, sprinkle with soft brown sugar and serve with crème fraîche.

