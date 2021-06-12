Try at home… Noel McMeel’s crispy chicken salad

Lough Erne’s executive head chef offers a recipe to impress

200g plain flour

3 tbsp corn flour

1 finely chopped onion

2 large eggs

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp grated peeled fresh ginger

2 tbsp Asian fish sauce

1 tbsp grated lemon peel

2 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp dried crushed red pepper

8 x 4-5oz skinless boneless chicken breast halves

Vegetable oil (for deep-frying)

2 x 5oz bags of mixed baby greens

2 limes

4 tbsp vinegar

3 tbsp sugar

Method

Mix flour and corn-starch in a large bowl. Mix green onions, eggs, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, fish sauce, lemon peel, garlic, salt and crushed red pepper in a medium bowl then whisk into flour mixture.

Using a rolling pin, lightly pound each chicken breast between sheets of waxed paper to 1/4 to 1/2 inch thickness. Add enough oil to a heavy, large saucepan to reach a depth of 3 inches. Heat the oil to 350°F.

Working in batches, dip chicken into batter, turning to coat; fry chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Using tongs, transfer chicken to paper towels; drain.

Cut chicken crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Add in the juice of two limes, vinegar, sugar, and chopped coriander then mix together, oil, and leave to chill.

Toss greens in large bowl with enough citrus dressing to coat. Divide greens among eight plates. Top with chicken, dividing equally. Drizzle one tablespoon of dressing over chicken on each plate.

For more information on Lough Erne Resort, see www.lougherneresort.com