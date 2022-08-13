Vegging out with courgette fritters and red cabbage with beef cheek

Back in the mists of time, in 1999, I appeared on the cooking show Ready, Steady, Cook. When I went for an audition for the programme I was presented with five ingredients and given 20 minutes to cook them. The ingredients were yellow courgettes, tomatoes, red chillies, coriander and Greek yoghurt. Last week a neighbour dropped round a box containing the first three ingredients and a massive red cabbage. It transported me back to that day 23 years ago in London. Back then I made some spiced courgette fritters, a tomato and chilli jam and some turmeric yoghurt.

When I was signing myself in at the studio I noticed a well known Michelin starred chef had gone in before me. At that point I completely wrote myself off and decided to enjoy myself instead. I talked too much, went over the time and put it out of my head.

A couple of months later I got a letter to say I’d been successful and asked me to take part in the show. A yellow courgette still reminds me of that time in my life. Courgette fritters are a great way of using up a glut of these vegetables. This week the local farm shop is stocking broad beans. There’s something quite therapeutic about shelling beans.

Normally you cook them after you shell them but I like to place the pods directly onto the barbecue until they blister and blacken and then shell them. It cooks them perfectly and adds a smoky note. For me life is too short to remove the skin of a broad bean but that’s entirely up to you. The courgette fritters are topped with some of the beans mixed with new season tomatoes.

If you’re lucky enough to grow chillies or have access to an abundance a good recipe to use them up is to make a fermented chilli sauce. It’s packed with flavour and doesn’t require a lot of sugar like the ubiquitous chilli jam. Fermenting food is good for your gut health and gives a unique umami zing to recipes.

Gochujang is Korean fermented chilli sauce that seems to be popping up everywhere and I added a recipe for my version of it. It takes over a week to make so in the meantime you could add some chopped chilli to the yoghurt instead. The chillies are tossed in spices, garlic, salt and water and left at room temperature. The mixture will fizz naturally giving that unique sourness we associate with ferments. You can apply the same recipe to tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes... the world is your oyster and it’s a healthy way of preserving produce.

Homegrown red cabbages are a real treat. They don’t have the density of commercially grown, making them brilliant for salads. Braised beef cheek might seem like a comforting dish for a winter’s day but I love that combination of sticky tender beef with a crunchy salad.

Beef cheek is still relatively cheap and in the recipe here cooked slowly with stock, aromatic vegetables, sweet honey and sour tamarind. You can pick up tamarind in Asian shops and most supermarkets now. It looks like a date paste but you just need to soak some in boiling water and then strain off the liquid for use. If you can’t source it use some vinegar instead.

The cabbage is finely sliced and mixed with grated beetroot, cooking apple and tossed in a mustardy sour cream dressing. Serve with some bread for soaking up all the juices. If you have any cabbage leftover you could pickle it to have in the winter months.

Courgette fritters, tomato and broadbean salad, fermented chilli yoghurt

What you’ll need

For the courgette fritters

200g courgettes, coarsely grated

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 egg

100g self raising flour

Oil for cooking

Method

Mix the courgettes in a bowl with the onion, salt, garam masala and smoked paprika. Leave for 20 minutes then mix in the egg and flour to a smooth paste. Allow to rest for 10 minutes. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil to a pan over medium hot heat and add tablespoons of the batter. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip over and cook on the other side until it feels firm. Don’t over fill the pan – cook in batches and keep warm.

For the broad bean and tomato salad

12 broad bean pods

200g new season tomatoes chopped

4 scallions

Handful chopped coriander

25ml olive oil or good local rapeseed oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Place broad beans directly on a barbecue or hot griddle pan. Cook until blackened and wilted. Remove beans and slice in half. Cut the scallions in half lengthwise and brush with a little oil. Place on barbecue or hot pan to scorch. Chop and mix into the beans with the tomatoes. Add the coriander, oil and balsamic and season to taste.

For the fermented chilli sauce

250g red chillies, seeds removed

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon peppercorns

2 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

250ml water

10g sea salt

Mix the chillies, seeds, peppercorns, garlic water and salt in a bowl and then place in a sterilized Kilner jar. Close the lid and leave at room temperature for a week. Open up the jar everyday to avoid a build up of gas. It should start to bubble. Strain into a bowl and retain the liquid. Blend everything with a enough liquid to make a smooth paste. Place in a sterilized jar and store in the fridge for up to 3 months.

For the chilli yoghurt

250g Greek style yoghurt

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons fermented chilli sauce

Mix together.

Top the fritters with some of the broad bean and tomato salad and a small dollop of the yoghurt.

Slow cooked beef cheek with red cabbage, beetroot and apple slaw

What you’ll need

750g beef cheek, trimmed and cut into 4 pieces

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

100g tamarind

2 cloves garlic, chopped

20g grated root ginger

2 onions, peeled and chopped

500ml beef stock

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Method

Add 200ml boiling water to the tamarind and leave for 10 minutes. Fluff up with a fork and then press through a sieve. Season the beef with the salt and heat the oil until smoking hot in a pan.

Seal off the beef and transfer to a casserole or baking dish. Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pan and cook until golden.

Add the tomato puree and cook for a minute before adding the stock, tamarind juice and soy sauce. Pour over the beef cheeks and cover. Place in a 170oC oven for about 3 hours, check there’s enough liquid and add a little water if necessary, or until fork tender.

Remove cheeks to rest and boil the liquid to spoon coating consistency. Blend the sauce and check the seasoning. Spoon over the cheeks and serve with the red cabbage slaw.

For the red cabbage, beetroot and apple slaw

¼ red cabbage

1 large beetroot

1 red onion

1 cooking apple

150ml sour cream

50g mayonnaise

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

Remove core from cabbage and slice as finely as you can – a mandolin works well here. Peel and coarsely grate the beetroot and mix into the cabbage.

Peel and finely slice the onions and mix in. Peel and quarter the apple. Remove the core and slice thinly. Cut the slices into matchsticks and toss into the balsamic.

Mix in with the vegetables and season to taste. Leave for 20 minutes then add the sour cream and mayonnaise and mix well.

