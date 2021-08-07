Warm weather calls for some delicious, chilled recipes

The weather has been kind to us this summer and calls for some delicious, chilled recipes. Local crab is in season at the moment and is a perfectly versatile ingredient for a myriad of dishes. You could buy a live crab and cook it yourself but an easier alternative is to buy either crab meat or crab claws. Boil crab claws for about 10 minutes, drain and crack the shells with a rolling pin. Fry some garlic in a plenty of butter and add the claws. Cook for a couple of minutes and then hit with lot of chopped parsley and serve with bread. Pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine or beer and relish the taste experience. Mop up the juices with bread. This is not fancy food but it is simply sublime.