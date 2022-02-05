Warming wonders: French onion soup, Marmite cheddar rolls and a cheesy schnitzel with mash

Three hearty recipes to help see you through the season of sniffles

Like many households, our family has been riddled with coughs and colds for the past couple of weeks. After our eldest boy came home spluttering from his first week back at crèche, it has slowly trickled down to each one of us getting a delightful dose of misery lasting weeks. I was the last to fall but before I did, I was on a roll playing Florence Nightingale and cooking up a storm to keep us all well fed — plenty of fresh veg, soups and a carrageen elixir we’re all completely sick of — but the real winners with my brigade of convalescents was, of course, comfort food. Today I have three recipes that may not cure you but will certainly cheer you up through any winter blues.