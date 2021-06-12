With a cherry on top!

Facebook has a habit of throwing up memories, casual reminders of a time when we were free to travel spontaneously. Apparently four years ago today I was sitting under a fruit laden cherry tree in the Abruzzi mountains in Italy, drinking Prosecco. I hadn’t noticed the tree until a ripe red, yellow tinged orb dropped into my glass. The variety of cherry growing was the Rainier and at various times of the year they’re also available here. The local farm shop has cherries in stock at the moment – in the meantime, travel to Italy might be a far off dream but it’s some consolation that we can still enjoy the produce from this bountiful country.