Restaurant review: A few tweaks and Slieve Donard could be a much happier dining room

The cheese soufflé at JJ Farrall's

Joris Minne

If there were no teenagers Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector would never survive. It seems every hotel in the north relies entirely on a small army of polite teenagers to just get on with things. Dealing with diners who are paying top dollar for a business lunch or family dinner requires some fundamental skills including diplomacy, timing, attention to detail and a bit of charm. The stuff you learn at UU’s Culinary Arts Management course.