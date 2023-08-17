Restaurant review: A few tweaks and Slieve Donard could be a much happier dining room
If there were no teenagers Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector would never survive. It seems every hotel in the north relies entirely on a small army of polite teenagers to just get on with things. Dealing with diners who are paying top dollar for a business lunch or family dinner requires some fundamental skills including diplomacy, timing, attention to detail and a bit of charm. The stuff you learn at UU’s Culinary Arts Management course.