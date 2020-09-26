Restaurant review: Belfast's Ginza Kitchen taking steps to ensure a creative taste of the Orient

Ginza Kitchen, 245 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9038 0866 It takes considerable courage to open a new business in times of a global pandemic but the future looks bright for this Belfast restaurant

New restaurants have been opening in Belfast in the face of appalling economic and social conditions imposed by the pandemic. Stove on the Ormeau Road, Yugo in Ballyhackamore and now Ginza Kitchen on the Lisburn Road are signs of defiance by the restaurant trade and a mark of confidence in the future. There is nothing more reassuring than to see sensible people invest in something perceived as risky at the best of times, never mind during Covid.