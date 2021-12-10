Restaurant review: Hadskis in Belfast… it’s not all about the turkey

Niall McKenna’s Christmas cook & dine dinner for two Collect from Hadskis, Commercial Court, Belfast. www.jamesstandco.com

If you thought last Christmas was weird, brace yourself for another Covid-shaped celebration this year. For food lovers, cook-at-home restaurant meals provided some relief but they didn’t satisfy that hunger for dressing up a bit, being out with friends and ordering cocktails before sitting down for dinner brought to us by smiling restaurant staff.