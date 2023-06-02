Restaurant review: Holywood bar and restaurant offers something for everybody

Noble Bar and Restaurant, Church Road, Holywood. www.nobleholywood.com

There’s something magical about climbing the stairs to a first floor restaurant. Each step you take brings you closer to the sounds of happy conversations. Stock Kitchen in St George’s Market, Stove on the Ormeau Road, New Delhi on Great Victoria Street and a good few bars too share this moment of transition from street to table. Those few seconds of climbing allow time to acclimatize, get in the mood and calibrate your gameface before entering the fray.