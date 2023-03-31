Restaurant review: Monad offers flavours and service that are a triumph in east Belfast

A restaurant is pointless if the service isn’t brilliant. And by brilliant I mean friendly and welcoming, attentive and intelligent. It’s a given that the food will be edible. And that’s all it has to be: edible.

Because people don’t go back to a restaurant for the food, they go back for the service. Repeat business in restaurant land is based entirely on feel-good, happy times and if your server can switch this on as soon as you step through the door, you’re in for a great lunch or dinner no matter the food. Up to a point.

Put it this way, if the food is mediocre, you’ll forgive it because your server is making you feel so joyful. If you have to send stuff back and they don’t quibble, even better: that bond will have intensified five-fold and you’ll be booking a table for the next time as you pay the bill.

For reasons I will never understand, service is frequently an afterthought in the restaurateur’s business plan. It might be hard to recruit people but that’s the case for every sector. Maybe paying people a living wage would help. And sharing out the tips properly. And a bit of training.

Clearly Monad, the Strandtown restaurant which has been an instant hit, has embraced this. The service is rock solid, intelligent and warm-hearted.

The adviser and I paid a visit on a Sunday early evening, that time of the weekend when the anxieties of the upcoming week are starting to poke their pointy noses round the corner of your mind and making you jittery. The answer to this, I discovered, is to step into the warm embrace of a restaurant that’s glad to see you. Within minutes, those anxieties wither and evaporate.

And then there’s Monad’s menu: these people know what they’re doing. There are snacks, there is Tokyo turnip (me neither), gougeres made with comté and there is even bread and butter. Cool service and cool dishes.

And so the show begins with those snacks including the warm cheese gougeres whose delightful, savoury chou-pastry is packed with melting aged comté whose flavours are broad and deep; beef tartare with pickled mustard seeds, a blend of eye-watering tanginess and super velvety smooth raw beef; and crunchy mushroom arancini underneath a blurred haze of finely grated parmesan.

The quality and attention to detail are evident. A dish of two small, thick cut pavés of salmon in a moat of buttermilk and dill sauce is so fine it melts on the mouth, only the pickled cucumber reminds you to chew. The ham hock is rustic and robust, cool and fresh, the morsels beautifully gelled together in a salty brick.

The pork fillet, cooked pink, features the Tokyo turnip, an heroic alternative to apple, sharing the same crunch but providing a different sweetness. The potato croquette is text book but made exotic by a little smoking and the pickled walnut adds a tiny welcome moment of screaming bitterness.

Meanwhile the server is keeping an eye on us and the rest of the diners who have now filled the place. There is momentum to the mood in here thanks to her and the other front of house staff: constant but gentle movement among the tables, checking and rechecking without interference.

The sea bass with brassicas and mussels brings light seaside brineyness to the table heightened by a mineraly and bright Catalonian white Pomagrana. Its health-giving qualities are quickly forgotten however as a rum baba with a lot of fresh cream shoulders its way into our affections.

Monad is a triumph on a similar level as Roam in Callender Street. Long may it succeed.

THE BILL

Snacks x 2 £9

Salmon £10

Ham hock £9

Pork fillet £22

Sea bass £24

Cheeseboard £10

Rum baba £6.50

Skinny fries £4

Pomagrana carafe £32

Glass Pomagrana £10

Total £136.50