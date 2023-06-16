Restaurant review: New clubby spot brings a slice of London to Belfast… it’s a belting triumph

Ferine, 2 Wellington Street, Belfast. www.ferinebelfast.com

The Belfast restaurant spectrum has expanded a little more in recent weeks with the arrival of Ferine. Brought to you by the makers of Yugo and Lottie (RIP), Ferine takes everything that is cool including dark chocolate brick walls, furniture, floor, in fact dark everything, to create a mood as yet untested in Belfast. Enhanced by a super chilled soundtrack that transports you to those roof top bars in European capital cities, Ferine is like no other.