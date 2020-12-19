Restaurant review: Shed Bistro on Belfast's Ormeau Road... proof that eating in a quality restaurant is best

Having enjoyed a first class heat-at-home dinner kit from this south Belfast bistro it was time to try the chef's treatment of the same meal Shed Bistro, 467 Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9064 2630, www.shedbefast.com

Shed Bistro, 467 Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9064 2630 www.shedbefast.com

Joris Minne Sat 19 Dec 2020 at 08:57