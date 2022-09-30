10 of the best Belfast restaurants to have on your list

Because it’s our special Belfast in Focus edition, we take a peak behind the city’s frontline stars at 10 other new or overlooked restaurants which may have slipped your notice. Until now...

La Bottega, 625 Lisburn Road.

www.labottegabelfast.co.uk

This little piece of Italy is as authentic as it is stylish. Clean, modern lines, a glass chill cabinet stacked with savouries and desserts, salamis and cheeses, lead you down to the cosy back area (Italians love being at the back of the room: just watch any Hollywood movie). A gorgeous classic, parmigiana di melanzana, baked aubergine with parmesan, is generous, rich and a perfect lunch with a glass of Chianti.

Lottie, 306 Upper Newtownards Road. www.lottiebelfast.com

Having taken the place of Yugo East, Lottie does everything beautifully. The wine list is actually my bucket list and I’m working through it. I got as far as Beck Ink, a robust big German red which went beautifully with a venison dish featuring rump and braised hot pot. Small plates, big plates, it’s all wonderful and the service is extremely slick.

Crafty Vintner, 707 Lisburn Road.

www.thecraftyvintnertastingroom.co.uk

This was a recent revelation. A long wall featuring hundreds of wines, the enomatic system allows you to taste wines (like the Armenian one stored in earthenware amphora we had) you might not normally find. Very reasonable prices and some well judged small plates to accompany the wines will make the sommelier Keith McCormick your new best friend.

The Morning Star, 17-19 Pottingers Entry.

Tel: 028 9023 5986

James McAllister exudes as much charm as his much missed parents Seamus and Corrina who were the epitome of hospitality. But The Morning Star is doing well in his hands and the food is even better now. The langoustines with boxty will surely become a go-to classic.

Il Pirata, 279 Upper Newtownards Road.

www.ilpirarabelfast.com

Reliable and still as edgy as it was years ago when it moved into the abandoned KFC, Il Pirata is a joy thanks to the informality and a pleasure thanks to the quality. There are loads of cicchetti, small venetian plates, large bowls of perfectly cooked pasta and everything in between. Great staff keep the buzz at a level which is neither frantic nor pedestrian.

Coppi, St Anne’s Square.

www.coppi.co.uk

Coppi has become a Belfast institution largely thanks to the duck ragu which simply everyone raves about. My sister in London insists on it each time she’s home. The hyper modern, brutalist interior sounds bleak but is actually warm and atmospheric. Apart from the ragu there are amazing dishes like slow braised beef shin lasagne, and pizzetta with nduja, pepperoni, red onions, pickled chilli and basil.

The Waterman Restaurant, Hill Street.

www.waterman.house

This fabulous dining room takes you back to Belfast’s halcyon days when industry, the arts and learning were all as important as each other. Restaurateur Niall McKenna has sprinkled some hospitality magic dust over this reconfigured former environment and heritage office to create one of the most chic brasseries in town. Get the whole roast duck.

The Garrick, Chichester Street.

www.thegarrickbar.com

One of Belfast’s best bars, the Garrick also serves very decent pub food. Coffey’s pork and leek sausages with champ and buttered kale and gravy will set you up for the next three days. As will the Smithwicks battered fish and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce. The pub itself is a joy and you’ll find some of the best live traditional music here most weekends.

Roam, 6a Callender Street.

www.roambelfast.com

Just opened, Roam brings new light to the dark and dingy Callender Street in the city centre. Chef patron Ryan Jenkins has plenty of form and he is a potential Michelin star winner if he keeps improving as he is. Dishes of rare beef, char siu Iberico pork, the amazing BBQ chicken thighs in a broth with kale and leaves and various other plates from the relatively short menu are outstanding.

Bank Square, 58 Berry Street.

Tel: 028 9033 3331

Husband and wife team Jonnie Boyd and Lea Callo are in the kitchen and front of house respectively having suddenly arrived on the scene to take over the defunct Havana Bank Sq. Ambitious and energetic, they have cracked the quality to price ratio by putting out simple yet beautifully prepared dishes of lobster gyoza, home made pate de campagne with Dijon mustard, cornichons, onion chutney and sourdough bread, bone marrow beef burgers, and Atlantic cod.