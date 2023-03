The Olde Glen Bar, Glen, Co Donegal

The food culture of Ireland took its time to reach the entire country, but it’s hard to find a county nowadays without at least one quality restaurant. Until recently Donegal was the final frontier among culinary backwaters. But now it’s got restaurants like the revamped Rathmullan House, Harvey’s Point, Fisk, and, most strikingly, the Olde Glen Bar.