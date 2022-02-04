Basil Sheils restaurant review: Armagh institution may appear chaotic but it runs like a Swiss clock

Basil Sheils, Tassagh, County Armagh. Tel: 028 3753 8647

Weddings and funerals are the cement which keep Irish society distinctly cohesive. We love a good wedding as much as we appreciate a funeral, because both events provide an opportunity for extended and scattered families and friends to become reacquainted. When our dad died in the autumn, loads of family friends travelled from afar to be at the wake and funeral and seeing everybody again brought genuine joy to the solemnity.