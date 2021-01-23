Belfast's new District outlet has authentic French food with something to suit everyone

Is it a cafe or a bistro or a fine dining establishment? This new District outlet in Belfast combines all three and the results are truly rewarding

One of Belfast's favourite French chefs, Jean-Luc Lewis, is back. I mourned for him deeply when the fabulous Cafe Le Petit Ormeau closed down five years ago. This modest little cafe with its order-then-pay-at-the-till discomforts had a place in my heart as it produced some of the best and most authentic French bistro dishes any Francophile could wish for. There were pates de campagne with proper baguettes and cornichons, fabulously rich cassoulets and croque monsieur made the old way with creme fraiche and gruyere.