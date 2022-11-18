Chapter One is an iconic Dublin eatery which continues to surprise and delight

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, 18 Parnell Square North, Dublin. www.chapteronerestaurant.com

Scenes of great and abundant feasts where all your greedy fantasies are indulged rarely transfer to the real world. I’m thinking of the vast campfire barbecues at the end of every Asterix adventure where Obelix gets to eat a whole golden roast boar, or the dinner table in La Grande Bouffe where every possible luxury food is spread across a creaking table as the four protagonists eat themselves to death. Fantastic, mouthwatering and dreamy but ultimately unachievable. Until, that is, the adviser and I took the train to Dublin’s Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen last week.