Coleraine’s new kid on the block is alright with me

Lir, The Marina, 64A Portstewart Road, Coleraine. Tel: 078 2812 7739

The hipsters have taken Coleraine. Like the Normans eventually conquering Ulster after having been in Ireland for almost 100 years, it took long enough. But the conservative uncle of the two neighbouring party towns of Portstewart and Portrush has stepped out of his semi. Coleraine now sports a beard, wears selvedge jeans and drinks pale ale with the best of them.