Coppi’s early glory is still there for all to see, but it needs to wake up to the smaller details

Coppi is one of Belfast’s originals. It was super cool when it opened just over 10 years ago. And it’s still cool now with its acres of beton brut, dark wood furniture and banquettes, clever references to the great post-war Italian cyclist Fausto Coppi (coat hooks made from bike handlebars), and a beautiful 1950s bicycle-brand inspired logo, all clicked together very satisfyingly to create a mood like no other. On top of this, the food was new to us. Who had even heard of Italian small plates, cicchetti, at the time!