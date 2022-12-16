Dawsons Restaurant review: Castledawson delights put on by Great British Menu chef Stephen Hope

Dawsons Restaurant, 45 Main Street, Castledawson. Tel: 028 7946 8767

Something profoundly artistic lies in the heart of chef Stephen Hope. His is a world of Great British Menu creativity where imagination is the key ingredient. Everyone who appears on Great British Menu can cook, but can they match Chris Fearon’s famous Indian takeaway served in bags all those years ago? Or Michael O’Hare’s completely black fish and chips (loads of squid ink and blowtorching). Or Dave Critchley’s Doddy’s Diddy Butty Mine, his Ken Dodd tribute dessert?