Gnostic Bar & Kitchen review: A lunchtime oasis in the desert for Clarendon and City Quays workers

Gnostic Bar & Kitchen, Corporation Square, Belfast. www.gnosticbelfast.com

It’s been a long time since any ship moored up at Belfast’s Clarendon or City Quays. You’ll still find the original mooring bollards along these ancient waterfronts but the sound of cursing stevedores and dockers has been replaced by the clickety-click of computer keyboards, whirring air-conditioning units and is it lunch time yet?