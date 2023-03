Michael Kelly’s monthly guide to growing your own fruit and veg is a must-have for the year ahead

Beetroot is a great veg to start with as it’s so easy to grow

The GIY Diaries is Michael Kelly’s new month-by-month guide to growing and cooking your own food. Kelly is the passionate founder of GIY or Grow It Yourself, the non-profit social enterprise that helps people learn how to grow their own food.