Hatch and Wolf: why Tom Wightman’s chicken is flying out the door in east Belfast

25 Bloomfield Ave, Belfast. Tel: 028 9046 0746. (See Facebook page for menu). This young chef brings an innovative touch to his takeaways and gives him the edge in battle for street food supremacy

Thomas Wightman, owner of Hatch & Wolf.

Joris Minne Sat 20 Mar 2021 at 09:00