Hatch and Wolf: why Tom Wightman’s chicken is flying out the door in east Belfast
25 Bloomfield Ave, Belfast. Tel: 028 9046 0746. (See Facebook page for menu). This young chef brings an innovative touch to his takeaways and gives him the edge in battle for street food supremacy
Joris Minne
The classic fairy tale career path for chefs usually starts in a dingy pub kitchen scrubbing pots. It reaches second gear five years later where, as head chef in a city centre or wild coastal location restaurant, a Michelin Bib Gourmand or star plaque is secured.