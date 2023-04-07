Holywood’s The Cleaver delivers its Sunday best for devoted regulars

You’d think Holywood on the gold coast would be as proportionately brash as Santa Monica in Los Angeles or Sandbanks in Dorset.

It’s not like they’re short of a bob or two, yet Holywood retains a modest charm. All the brash stuff is kept behind closed gates up and around Church Road or on the coastline where it eventually morphs into Cultra.

Holywood has developed a reputation for good cafes and restaurants at reasonable prices. We have Noble and Fontana which are established as go-to restaurants for quality food, service and environment.

There is a bit of derring-do in Frae on the High Street which describes itself as a neighbourhood wine bar and dining room serving locally-sourced seasonal plates alongside an ever-changing natural wine list.

Coast is nice for families, Lynchpin cool for brunches and there are excellent Indian and Chinese restaurants including Indian Ocean and Lemongrass. And then there is the Maypole bar famous for its friendly service and funny olde worlde ways which include not accepting cards and not serving Guinness 0.0.

There used to be others including Shelby’s, whose chef Oisin Montgomery made such an impression but Shelby’s is now The Cleaver, a neighbourhood restaurant with views over the estate rooftops to the Knockagh across Belfast Lough.

It’s actually a lovely place to sit and contemplate the diversity of Holywood’s population.

Service in The Cleaver is slick and friendly. There is a slightly older crowd in this Sunday afternoon and the manager is keeping everyone happy with little snippets of conversation.

They are clearly regulars, which is always a good sign.

The Sunday menu includes a roast wagyu joint, roast sugar pit pork and roast chicken with bacon rolls.

This is what many demand for a Sunday lunch and The Cleaver delivers. But first there is an a la carte menu featuring snacks including crispy ox tongue with spicy ketchup and Strangford oysters with pickled shallots at a reasonable enough £2.25 a pop.

The half-dozen oysters soon arrive with an attractive pink topping of shallots. They are very sweet but not so sweet as to destroy the balance of brininess in the oysters which are cool, big and very clean.

The strips of tongue take me back to Armagh and the little hot ketchup works well with the soft, breadcrumbed meat.

The adviser’s salt and pepper squid comes with a crunchy Asian slaw. It won’t win any prizes for innovation, but it’s fine.

Then the two mains appear. The crispy chicken breast with skin, gilded by an array of vibrant green vegetables, makes it the most wholesome meal the adviser has eaten in days.

Then there is beef, generously, thickly cut, pink and accompanied by a vast Yorkshire pudding which has spent a bit too long in the oven but is nonetheless very edible.

I expect the wagyu to be much more tender and buttery, yet this one has an attractive texture which requires a steak knife. May be it’s a mixed heritage wagyu. It is delicious and fulfils its Sunday role admirably.

Some minor turn-offs include beautifully roasted, golden potatoes which taste acrid.

I can’t eat them.

It could be, suggests chef Chris McWilliams, that the duck fat in which they were roasted might have been supplemented with beef dripping, thereby creating a taste clash.

This does not dampen our mood as everything else is well prepared and the service keeps on giving. Desserts of pavlova and sticky toffee pudding (of course!) are textbook Ulster, striking that polite little note of indulgence without making a complete beast out of auntie who has ordered it.

The Cleaver clientele wants something less bold and more reassuring — and this place is a crowd pleaser.

Sticky toffee pudding at The Cleaver

The bill:

6 oysters £13.50

Beef tongue £4

Squid £8.50

Beef £22

Chicken £19

Rosemary fries £4

Meringue £6.50

Toffee pudding £6.50

Glass wine £6.50

Hilden beer £6

San Pellegrino £4.50

Americano £3.50

Total: £104.50

Cleaver, 51 High Street, Holywood. Tel: 028 9013 0479