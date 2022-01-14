Killeavy Castle Estate’s tasting menu needs some reworking

Killeavy Castle Estate, 12 Ballintemple Rd, Killeavy, Newry, Tel: 028 3044 4888, www.killeavycastle.com

Ambition and confidence might be two of the key attributes needed to make any project successful but when both are misplaced things can quickly unravel. Killeavy Castle Estate which occupies a commanding position on the lower slopes of south Armagh’s Slieve Gullion facing eastwards and southwards towards the Mourne mountains and Louth, is a marvellous restoration. Clearly, investment, good design and management have resulted in a hotel which boasts beautiful bedrooms with some of the most stylish and accessible ensuite bathrooms anywhere.