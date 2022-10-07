Native Seafood restaurant review: North coast eatery is cooking up Michelin guide quality food

TV coverage of Storm Franklin last February vividly displayed the devastation left in its trail across the north coast. Most alarming were scenes at Native Seafood in Portstewart which had felt the full force of the winds and crashing seas and had sustained serious resulting damage. In the greatest irony in restaurant history, nature would have wiped out one of the north’s most environmentally aware businesses. But owners Stevie and Rebekah McCarry and their merry band were soon back.