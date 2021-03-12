Nutritious meal options from Reuben's and Slims Healthy Kitchen don’t mean slim pickings
Having endured long weeks of lockdown the last thing most of us want is a dull calorie controlled dinner kit, writes Joris Minne
Joris Minne
The last 12 months of yo-yo lockdowns has had an impact on our eating and drinking habits. Recent surveys conducted by the twitter Covid health campaign site @fightbackni shows most of us have increased our drinking, put on weight and generally placed our physical wellbeing on hold.