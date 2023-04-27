One of NI’s best restaurants continues to prove why it’s in Michelin Guide

One of the plus sides of being a food critic (there are few — it’s generally a hard, thankless and dirty old business) is that time can stand still. Eating in restaurants should always be a joy and a treat, where time is briefly put on hold. Despite the efforts of some managers and chefs to ruin their own reputations through nonchalance or greed, the majority of restaurants here are little pleasure domes whose staff understand that you are dropping big money in the next two or three hours and that the least you deserve is some mollycoddling attention and a decent dinner.