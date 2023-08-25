Restaurant review: Belfast venue is like a Paris brasserie… with Michelin standard food

Stock Kitchen and Bar, St George’s Market, Belfast. www.stockbelfast.com

Turbot and langoustines at Stock

Joris Minne

Nobody really remembers how and when restaurants began imposing 90-minute table occupation limitations. But like a spreading infection, they’re everywhere now. Most of us understand the logic of the imposition especially in the post-lockdown world of making as much money as possible in the face of stinging costs of living and doing business.