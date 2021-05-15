Restaurant review: Belfast's Taste of Ethiopia has combination of flavours like nothing you have tasted before

Taste of Ethiopia 222 Ravenhill Road, Belfast, www.tasteofethiopiabelfast.com

The first time I had Ethiopian food was on July 13, 1985, the day Live Aid broadcast from London and Philadelphia. I was living in Washington DC where awareness of the horrors of the drought and ensuing famine sweeping through the east African country was almost zero. Having recently arrived from Ireland where Ethiopia's plight had been in the news every day for months it was almost incomprehensible how little was being reported in the US.