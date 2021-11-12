Restaurant review: Bistro Este, consistency and class in a restaurant that knows where it’s going

Bistro Este, 54 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 6976; www.bistroeste.com

What’s the worse thing a restaurant can do? Provide poor food served by snarling staff in a badly lit, draughty dining room? That would do it. But a restaurant which is inconsistent in its levels of service and quality of food is probably the worst in the world. There are a few restaurants like this across the country. One week they’re great, the next, not. Sometimes the service is so good that you’re willing to accept the effluent they’re putting in front of you without complaint. And sometimes the food is so good you forgive the surly server who’s been annoying you all evening.