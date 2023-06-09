Restaurant review: Chef behind Ballymena cocktail is back with more imaginative creations

Slemish Market Garden Supper Club, The Old Mill, Cloughmills. www.slemishmarketsupperclub.com

The man who gave the world the Ballymena Coconut is back. Chef Rob Curley and his merry band of laboratory technicians, botanists and magicians who run the Slemish Market Garden Supper Club kicked off the summer season last week with cocktails made from weeds and gorse, starters of potato paper on easels to which you apply paints of chilli sauce, scallion mayo and burnt kelp ash and tiny personal table-top barbecues made from old soup cans.