Restaurant review: Don’t sleep on Sleepy Hollow’s delicious tasting menus

Sleepy Hollow, Kiln Road, Newtownabbey

Dinner table components including linen, crystal, cutlery and crockery play a far deeper and profound role in my life than I thought. Obviously, drinking beer, wine and cocktails in glasses whose designs have been finely adjusted over the decades to become the perfect vessels, makes all the difference and enhances the enjoyment. It’s like drinking tea out of bone china. It just feels better even if you’re not sure why.