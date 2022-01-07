Restaurant Review: El Tapas Grá… food made with love and bursting with big flavours

El Tapas Grá, 7 Waterloo Place, Londonderry Tel 028 5127 1801. www.eltapasgra.com

Derry City has Galway vibes. This was the verdict of our youngest following a family day trip to the Maiden City during Twixmas. We went to the Tower Museum, walked the old town’s walled circumference, paid our respects at Free Derry corner and tried unsuccessfully to get into Peadar O’Donnell’s (there was no room at the inn thanks to Covid sit-down restrictions). And when we entered the doors of El Tapas Grá for something to eat before heading back to Belfast, I knew exactly what she meant.