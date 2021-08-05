Restaurant review: High marks for rural pub Groucho’s that has hospitality down to a tee

There’s more to Armagh than Bramley apples, cathedrals and road bowls. Now there’s Ballylisk cheese, ciders from McIvors, Long Meadows and Armagh Cider Company, Whites porridge oats, Northway mushrooms, Burren Balsamics and the Holmes and Irwin’s bakeries. There are many more producers in the region and they have come together under the Food Heartland umbrella, a council-backed initiative to promote the region’s culinary charms. So why aren’t there more restaurants in this lush and calming county?