Mumbai 27, 27 Talbot Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 3926

Belfast has notions about itself and its restaurants. Don’t get me wrong, we are all very proud to have three Michelin-starred diners in the city and a cohort of excellent, modern and often exciting mid-range brasserie and bistro type restaurants. But where are the great Italians, French, Spanish, south Asian, Chinese, Thai and others?