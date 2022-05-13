Restaurant review: Whitehead’s Lighthouse Bistro a beacon for seafront cuisine

Lighthouse Bistro, 2 Marine Avenue, Whitehead

Neighbourhood rivalries are the throbbing engine of keeping up with the Joneses, street-envy wars and postcode one-up-manship. We are proud to live in the areas we call home and point to the good schools, quality of housing and access to amenities. But the dispute-ending nuclear button we reach for to underline the superiority of our district is our restaurants.