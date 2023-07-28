Scrumptious Stereo is ready to rock Belfast restaurant scene

Stereo, 18D Cregagh Road, Belfast. Instagram: @stereobelfast

Whipped corn hummus and tomato plate

Joris Minne

The Cregagh Road? Bustling, busy, but benighted when it came to restaurants. The 227 Restaurant, which is actually at 93A Cregagh Road (it’s a long, Canadian story), was good but I was never sure when it opened. But now there is Stereo and the Cregagh Road is complete. It houses the go-to restaurant of the moment and it’s only a matter of time before the road joins the battle of Belfast districts to become the most desirable place to live. That’s what restaurants like this do to districts.