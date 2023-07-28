Scrumptious Stereo is ready to rock Belfast restaurant scene

Stereo, 18D Cregagh Road, Belfast. Instagram: @stereobelfast

The Cregagh Road? Bustling, busy, but benighted when it came to restaurants. The 227 Restaurant, which is actually at 93A Cregagh Road (it’s a long, Canadian story), was good but I was never sure when it opened. But now there is Stereo and the Cregagh Road is complete. It houses the go-to restaurant of the moment and it’s only a matter of time before the road joins the battle of Belfast districts to become the most desirable place to live. That’s what restaurants like this do to districts.