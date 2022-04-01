Six by Nico restaurant review: No need to Rome very far to find a tasting menu for under £40

Six by Nico, Waring Street, Belfast. www.sixbynico.co.uk/belfast

The tasting menu is creeping further and deeper into restaurant land. No longer confined to the high church of Michelin-starred poshness where the stellar reputation of the chef is such that we gladly relinquish our freedom of choice and accept anything they put in front of us, the tasting menu straight-jacket is finding growing numbers of willing buyers in less august places.