Slemish Market Supper Club: There's nothing surburban about these exciting dinners in Ballymena

Slemish Market Supper Club, 7 Fisherwick Gardens, Ballymena, slemishmarketsupperclub.com

A chef who used to work in two of Dublin's glories, Chapter One and l'Ecrivain, is now in a quiet Ballymena suburb. At first sight, his home looks the perfect place for someone in witness protection, but if you look closely, you'll notice a black and green sticker in the bottom corner of the front room window: Food Hygiene Rating 5.