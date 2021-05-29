Tempting Belfast street food at Yo Burger, Roller Bo and Hadski’s… specials you won’t be able to walk past

Yo Burger, 358 Lisburn Road, BelfastRoller Bo, Hill Street, BelfastHadski’s, Commercial Court, Belfast

The restaurants opened again this week and you can now shelter from the May rain, snow and hail storms while you’re having your lunch. Nothing ruins an al fresco salad with croutons, delicately positioned basil leaves and light curls of parmesan like hard driving rain and wind. It doesn’t do the chips much good either. No amount of gas heaters, blankets and flapping tarpaulin roofs will protect you when our weather comes at you as it always does: sideways.