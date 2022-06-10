Thankfully, historic hotel days are thing of the past with Hillyard House

Hillyard House, 1-5 Castle Avenue, Castlewellan www.hillyard-house.co.uk

Hotel restaurants used to be the only eateries open on a Sunday in Ireland. Gargantuan and indistinguishable carveries like the mountain ranges in a museum’s model display of historic battles — marble-hard, snow-white bricks of ice cream still linger in childhood memory like an inescapable malevolence, a terror which has left a deep and lifelong prejudice.