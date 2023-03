The Artisan Cookhouse, 4 Kildare Street, Strangford. Tel: 028 4488 1654

Gorgeous sleepy Strangford always deserved better. For years the beautiful lough-side village’s culinary reputation lived in the shadow of Portaferry. The Cuan was a great pub but it was no match for the Portaferry Hotel. The old Lobster Pot looked the part but never quite delivered. And that was it.