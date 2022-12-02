White’s Tavern: Belfast pub grub that hits the spot is a bit of all White

White’s Beer Hall, 16 High Street, Belfast

Pub whisperer Mark Beirne has struck again. Having taken some dying Belfast bars off life support, Beirne has miraculously breathed new life into knackered old joints such as former busmen’s favourite, The Basement Bar on Donegall Square, now Margot, Morrison’s on Bedford Street, now Pug Ugly’s, and most recently White’s Tavern now, er, White’s Tavern.

In recent years the great resurrector transformed White’s into what it should always have been: a historic, atmospheric, intimate chapel of adoration. The success of this restoration has now extended from the back of Winecellar Lane to the High Street where White’s Beer Hall has replaced a brace of shops.

In so doing, the frontage has at last provided the street with something worth looking at. Gone are the tear-your-eyes-out ugly shop windows and instead a turn of the 20th century, period-effect pub in traditionally sober and upright design, the kind of old school imagery which compels us to go inside. Whether or not any of this is authentic or just looky-likey, I don’t care. It looks fabulous and promises quality beers, good service and comfort.

Step inside and the interior of paint-peeling brick walls look like a restoration interrupted in mid-flow to maintain the patina of the previous decades. It provides instant historic validity, and this mood is heightened further by the booths, the acres of stripped oak and grand, altar-like bar.

Anybody who doesn’t like this cheery charm and, I have to say it, beauty, should stay at home and drink alone. So well done lads on the creation of convincing old Belfast pub architecture. But never mind all this: is the food any good?

Resoundingly yes. Pub food has always been the stuff of comfort. For many of us, pub food has played a central role in our own next-day resurrections and White’s Beer Hall has hit the spot.

Colcannon fritter may have evolved from modest Dublin home cooking but here it is elevated and served with a warming scallion, cheese and cream sauce and a spoonful of caramelised onions.

The crisp breadcrumb exterior reveals a soft, rich and buttery colcannon mix within (potatoes, cabbage and bacon), the burger-sized offering filling and delicious.

It goes remarkably well with any sharp IPA, Guinness’s own Citra passing the test (in a current field of excellent local canned beers from Boundary, Modest and Yardsman, I’m reluctant to go with the big corporates but in fairness...).

My midshipman today is Andrew whose scampi of Portavogie prawns is particularly impressive. It is rare to see the actual langoustine tail in such evidence particularly such a plateful for only £8.

Other starters are well judged for a pub: crispy buttermilk chicken with Bushmills peppercorn sauce, Cashel blue cheese salad with smoked bacon, caramelised pear, baby gem, sourdough croutons and honey mustard dressing and creamy garlic mushrooms on bruschetta and served with leeks, fresh parsley and mustard.

A big bowl of Irish stew (there’s a veggie version), noble, solid and voluminous, is the opposite of what I’ve been used to. Irish stew was never going to light anybody’s fire. It was always a make-do, midweek, keep-you-going refuelling affair, never intended to be glamorous. White’s version may have benefitted from the great lighting in the place but it is a thing of grandeur and dignity. All the classic components are there, yet it is appetising and colourful, the beef chunks tender and free from any fat or gristle.

Andrew’s cartoon plate of bangers and mash features sausages from Fletcher’s a pillow of mash and generous scattering of parsnip crisps. A deeply tasty onion gravy completes the scene.

By now we can barely lift ourselves from the booth and toy with the notion of staying on the rest of the afternoon. But we are both responsible adults and return to work sharpish. It wasn’t easy, though. It’s the kind of place you won’t want to leave. And Beirne ain’t finished either. The Eglantine is next on Beirne’s Lazarus list.

The bill

Scampi: £8

Colcannon fritter: £7.50

Irish Stew: £10.50

Sausages and mash: £12.50

Citra IPA x 4: £23.60

Double espresso: x 2 £10

Total: £72.10