Scampi Fries or Tayto cheese and onion? Top 10 crisps ranked for their snack factor

I mean, where do you start with one of the pub’s greatest thirst inducers and hunger pang quenchers? That cardboard-backed 24-pack selection, often found hanging out in the rear of a bar beside the optics, is arguably all you need when quaffing and require a hit of salt and fat. They bear little resemblance to the chip shop staple of the same name, but they are nonetheless little crunchy pillows which have a whack of the ocean, umami and a touch of lemon-ish flavour.

Co-op Sea Salt and Chardonnay Wine Vinegar

For many a year Co-op meant little to me in terms of its presence on the high street and suburban enclaves. Many, including one close to where I live, sits almost visible distance from a couple of supermarket giants, so why limit yourself to a smaller range? — because of the Sea Salt and Chardonnay Wine Vinegar crisps. These are an acidic and punchy smack in the gob in terms of flavour and the liberal level of the powder used to coat them. They’re a step above the majority of crisps in the slightly ‘fancy’ crisp range.

Tayto Cheese and Onion

I imagine there’d been a deluge of unhappy campers online if this Northern Ireland staple didn’t make the list, but it obviously does. There’s the old quandary of which is best — Tayto north or south of the border. While each have their merits it’s the spud from Tandragee which reigns supreme. In terms of profile there’s a whack of onion powder, savouriness and some cheese-flavour to round things off. This is not a subtle crisp by any means.

Nik Naks Nice N Spicy

That extremely irritating ‘n’ aside, this snack forgoes the light, airy and puffy character often found among corn snacks in the supermarket aisle for something entirely more abstract and a touch denser. We’ll say from the outset, that this choice — and others — are obviously not technically crisps. The Nik Nak is a well-engineered snack and this iteration is the one to go for (or the return of the Scampi and Lemon variation if it’s still available). Crunchy, moreish, a touch sweet and packing some umami flavours.

Brannigan’s Roast Beef and Mustard

Right, I get it, you can’t buy these anymore. For some reason the gods conspired against us and — allegedly due to falling demand — they were shelved. Chunkier crisps don’t normally curry favour in the Mulgrew household, but Brannigan’s Roast Beef and Mustard were practically a meal in a bag when I was a younger lad. They are thick, but that thickness is bolstered by a big beefy whack in the chops followed by a satisfying burn and decongestant thanks to the English mustard powder.

Tayto Pickled Onion

A personal proclivity for anything pickled-onion related means there are two crispy tubers from the house of Tandragee on here, while the staple cheese and onion had to have its place while this iteration also needed a good showing. These tends to be in the higher end of the pickled onion punch and flavour profile. A strong choice.

Hunky Dorys Buffalo

I vaguely remember trying buffalo many years ago. I don’t remember it tasting quite like the smoky, umami-packed bovine crinkle crisp found in a bag of Hunky Dorys. These have historically been an umami and savoury bomb, the inclusion of the often unfairly criticised monosodium glutamate (E621 as it’s often labelled on this side of the pond) helping make you reach for another. But it seems the latest iteration of this flavour has removed any added MSG from its ingredients list, proudly displaying the news on the front of the bag. It’s probably time for a renewed taste test to see how the newer version stacks up.

Kettle Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream

Kettle has been an established name in the crisp game for decades and the US-founded giant has made in-roads to the UK and Irish market in the years since. This is a punchy bag of overtly crunchy pieces of potato. There’s some soft, dairy-like sweetness and a subtle heat on the back of the palate. A solid crisp.

Keogh’s Mature Irish Cheese and Onion

Keogh’s crisps don’t hold back on the flavour front, and the hefty, powdered Cheddar-like coating on these Co Dublin-fried crisp spuds are as punchy as they come. There’s a whack of onion powder and suitable savouriness to make it a very acceptable pub staple.

Walker’s Monster Munch Pickled Onion

I have arguably saved the best until the last. These are chunky, abrasive and requiring decent dentures, the large, crisped corn that is the Monster Munch is a non-tuber snack which rules the deep-fried starch-based roost. There are other varieties but the almost puckering acid and tang from the pickled onion sets this apart from its fiery and bovine-related brethren. It’s in a league all of its own. This is very much a hill that I’m prepared to die on.