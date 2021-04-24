Seasons to be cheerful: These dishes celebrate the very best of NI produce

In Northern Ireland we're lucky to have some of the best produce in the world. Our dairy, meat, vegetables, seafood and innovative food and drinks produce, is second to none. Eating seasonally and locally makes sense on a number of levels. It's good for the economy, the taste is better and it's a way to support local farmers and producers. We've got used to having a myriad of produce available all year round and tend to forget about the seasons and less than green air miles used to get it here. A strawberry that arrives by air in December will look the part but the taste will be insipid and bland in comparison to the lush sweetness of local varieties grown here in summer. My philosophy is to celebrate the food we have here, as and when it's available, albeit for a limited time.