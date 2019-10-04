Six Northern Ireland restaurants awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status

Six Northern Ireland restaurants have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand status for 2020.

The award recognises establishments that offer high-quality food at affordable prices.

Balloo House in Killinchy, Newtownards is a new entry for the honour, after previously being listed in the Michelin Eating Out in Pubs Guide.

In 2018, the eatery was crowned the "sexiest restaurant in Northern Ireland" after being included in a Times top 20 list.

Belfast Telegraph restaurant critic Joris Minne recently praised the restaurant for serving up food that is "chunky and luscious, almost medieval".

Five other Northern Ireland food spots retain their Bib Gourman status from last year. They are: Clenaghans in Craigavon, Noble in Holywood, Wine and Brine in Moira, Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s and Home in Wellington Place.

In the Republic of Ireland, 20 restaurants are among those awarded the status and will feature in the 2020 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

New entries include Thyme in Athlone, Land to Sea in Dingle, Circa in Terenure and Dublin's Uno Mas.

Announcing the awards, Rebecca Burr, director of the guide, said: "The eating out offer in Ireland just seems to go from strength to strength, and the new Bib Gourmands reflect this.

"They are really varied in terms of location, food and ambience, but are all producing very good meals with excellent produce. That produce is very often local, and it is really pleasing to see restaurants like Balloo House, Thyme, Land to Sea, Circa and Uno Mas flourishing."

The 2020 Michelin Guide will be launched at The Hurlingham Club in London on October 7.