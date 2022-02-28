Some flipping fantastic recipes for Shrove Tuesday

Northern Ireland chef comes up with tasty and easy way to mark Pancake Day

It comes but once a year, but today is a calendar highlight for those fond of the odd treat: Shrove Tuesday.

The Christian tradition dictates that Shrove Tuesday is always held the day before Ash Wednesday, or the first day of Lent, so it varies from year to year.

As Easter is normally a time for fasting, the day was seen as a last chance to use up remaining ‘indulgences’, like milk and sugar.

The name ‘Shrove’ Tuesday comes from the word shrive, which means absolution. It is documented that Shrove Tuesday has been celebrated in some form or fashion as far back as around 1,000 AD.

In recent years ‘Pancake Tuesday’ is celebrated around the world and recipes have become more adventurous and varied, while healthy options have also gained in popularity. At the end of the day, it’s up to you what toppings and little extras tickle your fancy.

The Belfast Telegraph caught up with Northern Ireland chef and healthy food enthusiast Jen Curran to get the scoop on some delicious pancake recipes for this year’s Shrove Tuesday.

First up we have banana ‘Notella’ pancakes. This recipe will make seven pancakes — so it’s up to you as to how many people that will serve!

Looking at ingredients, for the pancakes themselves you’ll need: 120g of gluten-free oats; one teaspoon of baking powder; one teaspoon of vanilla extract; one tablespoon of chia seeds; one cup of milk of your choice (plus more if needed); oil to cook with; and two bananas to top.

For the ‘Notella’ to spread on top, you’ll need: 100g of roasted hazelnuts; one tablespoon of melted coconut oil; two tablespoons of cacao or cocoa powder; two tablespoons of maple syrup; and five tablespoons of boiling water (more if needed).

Now down to the cooking. For the ‘Notella’ spread, blitz your hazelnuts in a blender until they start to resemble nut butter, and then add in all other ingredients. If you want your spread thinner, add more water. When finished, store at room temperature.

For the pancakes, mix your oats with the baking powder and chia seeds in a blender until they resemble a flour — the finer it is the better, the pancakes will hold together. Next add this to a bowl and gradually pour in one cup of milk of your choice, whisking as you go. Once all the milk is in, add the vanilla extract.

Get a good non-stick pan out and add one tablespoon of coconut oil, before adding in your pancake mix. Using a quarter cup measure will give you seven pancakes.

Cook the pancakes on a medium heat for a few minutes each side. If the batter gets thicker as it sets, you can add a splash of milk. Finish off with your spread and bananas and you’re good to go.

Next up we have Jen’s ‘choco hazelnut stack’.

You’ll need: 120g of roasted hazelnuts; 100g of gluten free oats; one tablespoon of chia seeds; three tablespoons of cacao powder; one teaspoon of baking powder; two tablespoons of maple syrup; a punch of salt; and one and three-quarter cups of milk (plus more if needed).

For the cooking, mix your oats, 80g of hazelnuts, chia seeds and salt and baking powder in a blender until they resemble a flour. Once again, the finer it is the better you pancakes will hold together. Next add this to a bowl and pour in the milk gradually, whisking as you go, and once all the milk is in add the maple syrup. Roughly chop remaining 40g hazelnuts and also add into the batter.

Now add one teaspoon of coconut oil to a non-stick pan and cook on a medium heat for a few minutes on each side. Using a quarter cup measure, this will give you seven pancakes.

You can also top with banana, yoghurt, nut butter, berries or whatever tickles your taste buds.

Jen said: “I think what people really want is tasty food but, if you can squeeze some extra nutrients in there, why not! As long as you don’t compromise on taste and your still enjoying the meal it doesn’t hurt that it’s also good for you.

“For me food should be a pleasurable experience first and foremost and Pancake Tuesday is a day to have fun. No need to take it seriously. We’ve all after flipped a bad pancake or two — myself included.”