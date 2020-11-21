Square Bistro's take home dinner kit is a clear winner

Don't be put off by having to do the cooking yourself. The easy to follow instructions mean that almost anyone can produce great quality meals Square Bistro, 18 Lisburn Square, Lisburn. Tel: 028 92666677

Big hit: there’s great instructions with Square Bistro’s take home kits, but Joris still managed to burn the garlic bread

Joris Minne

Lisburn, the second biggest council area in Northern Ireland, has an affluent citizenship and as prosperous a city centre as any could have in the current circumstances. Yet it has never become a culinary destination like Derry/Londonderry, Enniskillen or Newry.