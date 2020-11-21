Square Bistro's take home dinner kit is a clear winner

Don't be put off by having to do the cooking yourself. The easy to follow instructions mean that almost anyone can produce great quality meals Square Bistro, 18 Lisburn Square, Lisburn. Tel: 028 92666677

Big hit: there’s great instructions with Square Bistro’s take home kits, but Joris still managed to burn the garlic bread

Joris Minne Sat 21 Nov 2020 at 09:00