Square Bistro's take home dinner kit is a clear winner
Don't be put off by having to do the cooking yourself. The easy to follow instructions mean that almost anyone can produce great quality meals Square Bistro, 18 Lisburn Square, Lisburn. Tel: 028 92666677
Joris Minne
Lisburn, the second biggest council area in Northern Ireland, has an affluent citizenship and as prosperous a city centre as any could have in the current circumstances. Yet it has never become a culinary destination like Derry/Londonderry, Enniskillen or Newry.